Blue Safari Group Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Shares Down 0.6%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSGAU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSGAU)

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

