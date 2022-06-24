BMO Capital Markets Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $130.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE:DRI traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.42. The stock had a trading volume of 16,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,235. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.