BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
Shares of DHF stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
