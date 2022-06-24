BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DHF stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHF. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 220,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $178,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

