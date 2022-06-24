Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 11,559 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 125.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,744 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

