Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 5,357 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after buying an additional 276,650 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,512,000 after buying an additional 231,855 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,024,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 212,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,830,000 after buying an additional 168,499 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $76.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.02. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.