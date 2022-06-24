Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 333,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 18,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average is $88.54.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.99%.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.