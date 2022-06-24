Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.