Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $155.80 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

