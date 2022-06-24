Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 13,955 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,955 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.
GSK stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.46%.
Several equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.74) to GBX 1,800 ($22.05) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.31) to GBX 1,900 ($23.27) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.
GSK Profile (Get Rating)
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
