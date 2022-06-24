Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 3,428 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 455,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 110,303 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 175 ($2.14) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

