BOMB (BOMB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $110,290.00

BOMB (BOMB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $173,154.33 and $110,290.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 22.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,917.99 or 1.00172551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00038864 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00024274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,061 coins and its circulating supply is 891,273 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.