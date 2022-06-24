boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Cut to “Hold” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

BHHOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Investec upgraded shares of boohoo group to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.50.

BHHOF stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-40-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

