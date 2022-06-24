BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

