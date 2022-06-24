Brett Robert Matich Buys 200,000 Shares of Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR) Stock

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR – Get Rating) Director Brett Robert Matich bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$424,800.

Shares of CVE:MXR traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.42. 357,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,195. Max Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$40.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69.

About Max Resource

Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; Novita project covering 10,790 hectares located in Colombia; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.

