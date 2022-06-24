Brett Robert Matich Buys 200,000 Shares of Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR) Stock

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR – Get Rating) Director Brett Robert Matich bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$424,800.
Shares of CVE:MXR traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.42. 357,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,195. Max Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$40.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69.
About Max Resource (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Max Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.