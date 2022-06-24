Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.7% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after acquiring an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after acquiring an additional 207,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,441,000 after acquiring an additional 359,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,578,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,087,000 after acquiring an additional 176,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.