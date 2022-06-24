Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.5% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $189.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

