Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 212 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $65.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

