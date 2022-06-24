Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $59.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

