Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Trimmed by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 104.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 55,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $77.69 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.97.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

