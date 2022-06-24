Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Stolper Co

Stolper Co raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

