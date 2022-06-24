Brokerages Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target at $45.33

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,474,000 after purchasing an additional 547,737 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,174,000.

Lazard stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37. Lazard has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The business had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

