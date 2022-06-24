Brokerages Set New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) PT at $12.20

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 858.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 210,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 188,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,089,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 319,276 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after purchasing an additional 227,539 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 759,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRZ opened at $9.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

