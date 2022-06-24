Brokerages Set Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Target Price at $9.75

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORAN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Orange by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 219.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 342.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.64 on Friday. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

