Brokerages Set Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Target Price at GBX 327.14

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 327.14 ($4.01).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($3.98) to GBX 350 ($4.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

LON TEG opened at GBX 218 ($2.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £149.32 million and a PE ratio of 37.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 254.01. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of GBX 214.25 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 285.01 ($3.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In related news, insider Antony Smith sold 32,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.12), for a total value of £82,025.85 ($100,472.62).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

