Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. 7,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,737. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

