Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $4.64 on Friday, hitting $174.47. 1,075,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,480,740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.16 and a 200-day moving average of $198.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

