Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,991,000 after acquiring an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $464,854,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,807,000 after acquiring an additional 777,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Shares of DOCU traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.69. The company had a trading volume of 169,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,993. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.03.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

