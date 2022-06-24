Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after buying an additional 17,125,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346,887 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $46,325,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,420 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 304,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,284,118. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

