BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.10

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.10 and traded as high as $22.77. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 80,928 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $411.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 6,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $138,410.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,906,471.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BRT Apartments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BRT Apartments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BRT Apartments by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

