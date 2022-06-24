Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading Down 2.1%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 1,346,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 468,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.
The firm has a market capitalization of $250.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.
Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($2.27). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 45.94% and a negative net margin of 165.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
