Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 305 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for about 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $115.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average is $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

