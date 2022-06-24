Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.6% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 66,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $6,795,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

