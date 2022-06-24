Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.82. 130,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,403,191. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.62.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

