Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after buying an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after buying an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,009,052. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

