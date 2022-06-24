Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAL shares. TheStreet raised Caleres from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

NYSE CAL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,023. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,648,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $159,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,341.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,339. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Caleres by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

