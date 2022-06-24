Caliber Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Bill.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,576. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 2.36. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.65 and a 200 day moving average of $188.71.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $1,908,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,660 shares of company stock worth $10,055,740. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

