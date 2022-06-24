Caliber Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,108,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $508,057,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,614,000 after buying an additional 46,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. KGI Securities cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.88.

LULU traded up $7.13 on Friday, hitting $293.46. 9,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,368. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

