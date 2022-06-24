Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.8% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $149.02. 4,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,619. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.08 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

