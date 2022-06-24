Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,446 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for about 1.6% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $5.56 on Friday, hitting $101.28. 89,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,418. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 85.65 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.09 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average of $149.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $2,574,800.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,573.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 668,934 shares of company stock worth $91,901,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.