Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $18.07

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $19.13. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CALT. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

