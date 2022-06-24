Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires 2,117 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

