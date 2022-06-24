Capital Performance Advisors LLP Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $675,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $189.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

