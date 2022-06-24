Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.43 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.89.

CPRI traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 40,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,587. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $54.90.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

