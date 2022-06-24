Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 534.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 40.6% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $5.28 on Friday, hitting $183.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,253. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.02 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

