Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 268,215 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company offers Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

