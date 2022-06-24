CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

CCCS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 70,985 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,085,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

