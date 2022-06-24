Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.47. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $132.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

