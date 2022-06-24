Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 509 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,506 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,671,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.