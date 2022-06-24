Celo Achieves Market Cap of $425.25 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Celo has a total market cap of $425.25 million and approximately $29.32 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00004475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00129448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00073474 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013870 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,012,828 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

