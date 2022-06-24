ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Michael D. Hughes Sells 4,790 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $65,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 968,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,725.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ChargePoint stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,520,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,963,152. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.17.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
