ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Michael D. Hughes Sells 4,790 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $65,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 968,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,725.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,520,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,963,152. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.17.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

